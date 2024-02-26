10 Jyotika Movies Guaranteed to Leave You Mesmerized
36 Vayadhinile- A 36-year-old woman rediscovers her lost charisma while facing significant challenges from a patriarchal environment.
Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu- A police officer investigates a string of savage rapes and killings that appear to involve multiple countries.
Snegithiye- Two friends, Vasu and Radhika, become engaged in a murder case involving a man they made up to fool Radhika's aunt; now they must establish their innocence.
Mozhi- A musician's affection for an obstinate deaf woman leads her to discover that there is more to her existence than she previously believed.
Naachiyaar- A police officer reveals the truth about Kaathavarayan, a young man accused of abusing his girlfriend.
Kaakha Kaakha- After a police squad murders his brother, a drug-dealing thug threatens to kill the entire crew and their families.
Chandramukhi- A political-themed musical love story set in the 1980s. Vishwas Patil's Chandramukhi is a fantastic tale that combines the realms of politics and Tamasha.
Kushi- Jenny and Shiva, college buddies, parted ways owing to a misunderstanding. Although they are in love and recognize that they cannot live without one other, their egos hinder them from merging.
Doli Saja Ke Rakhna- When the girl's boisterous brothers refuse to let them live peacefully, two star-crossed lovers decide to elope. However, when the overwhelmed young people realize life for what it is, they begin to question their decision.
