10 Lesser-Known Facts About Kalki Koechlin
09 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Kalki Koechlin moved to India from France along with her parents who are now separated.
Kalki Koechlin is the great-granddaughter of Maurice Koechlin, the Chief Engineer for the construction of the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty
During her theatre days in London, Kalki Koechlin worked as a waitress on the weekends
Apart from acting, Kalki Koechlin is also known for her incredible writing skills that helped her to become a successful screenwriter.
Kalki Koechlin has been sexually harassed in her childhood
Kalki Koechlin was once in a relationship with actor Jim Sarbh. Reportedly, they had moved in together and were pretty serious about their relationship.
Kalki Koechlin admitted to having experienced the casting couch.
Kalki can speak Hindi, English, Tamil and French very fluently.
Kalki Koechlin was unemployed for 1.5 years after her debut with Dev.D.
