10 Longest-Running Hindi Reality TV Shows In India
India’s Got Talent- The popular reality show is a part of the Got Talent franchise, and it has been successfully running in Indian households since 2009.
Roadies- Another challenging reality show Roadies started back in 2003 it has been more than 20 years, and the show has been performing well so far.
Nach Baliye- Another dance show, Nach Baliye started back in 2005. Currently, the reality show has successfully done with 9 seasons.
Kaun Banega Crorepati- Hosted by veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, KBC aired back in the 2000s and is looking forward to starting its next season.
Khatron Ke Khiladi- Hosted by Bollywood director and writer, Rohit Shetty, the reality show has more than 14 seasons starting from 2008.
Splitsvilla- Another popular dating reality show is Splitsvilla, it has been streaming since 2008.
Jhalak Dhikhhla Ja- The popular dance show started streaming in 2006, and it is one of the most successful dance shows running on Indian television.
Bigg Boss- Considered as one of the most popular Hindi reality shows, hosted by Salman Khan. It initially streamed back in 2006 and now it has completed its 17th season.
Indian Idol- One of a kind singing reality show, Indian Idol first aired in 2004 and till now it has covered a total of 14 seasons.
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa- Another popular singing contest, is one of the longest-running reality shows in India. It started way back in 1995 and completed over 27 seasons.
