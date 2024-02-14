10 Malayalam Horror Films You Must Watch
Yavanika- A renowned tabla player from a touring theatrical troupe goes missing. Later, Sub-inspector Jacob Eeraly looks into the case.
Utharam- A talented poet shoots herself on a typical morning. Balu, her husband's best friend and journalist, sets out to discover the truth, leaving no sign of his motivation.
Paleri Manikyam- A woman was discovered dead in suspicious circumstances. Several contradictions appear in the conclusions, leading to the case's closure. Years later, Haridas resolves to reopen the matter.
Mumbai Police- ACP Antony is the only person who knows the truth about ACP Aaryan's murder. Antony has an accident, loses his memory, and is unable to identify the murderer. He is obliged to reinvestigate the crime, hoping that he may remember something.
Mukham- A police officer tries to track down and apprehend an unknown serial murderer who has sniped three victims and plans to kill four more.
Kariyilakkattu Pole- Achuthankutty, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, attempts to investigate the mystery surrounding the death of film director Harikrishnan. Three ladies are the primary suspects.
Drishyam- A guy takes desperate measures to save his family from the dark side of the law, after they commit an unforeseen crime.
CBI Franchise- CBI is a series of Indian Malayalam-language mystery films directed by K. Madhu and written by S. N. Swamy. The films feature Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer, an officer with the CBI in the lead role.
Anjaam Pathiraa- The police are on the trail of a serial killer, but with the victims being fellow policemen, will they be able to apprehend him and solve the case in time?
Anweshippin Kandethum- The plot revolves around two massive crimes that shook Kerala and the ensuing investigation into the incidents by Sop.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Lagaan to Swades, Ashutosh Gowariker Movies and Shows to Enjoy on Different OTT Platforms