10 Memorable Movies Of Shashi Kapoor, India’s First International Star
Dharmputra- The film depicts social realities such as how politics and hatred can radicalise young minds.
The Householder- Shashi Kapoor's first international film, based in the Hindi heartland, was shot in English. Leela Naidu and Durga Khote were a part of this film
Waqt- Shashi Kapoor played the tragic chauffer attempting to raise funds for his cancer-stricken mother's treatment in a subtle way.
Shakespeare Wallah- It featured on-screen intimacy between Shashi and Felicity at a time when kissing scenes in Hindi films were uncommon.
Aa Gale Lag Jaa- Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore performed crucial roles in Manmohan Desai's groundbreaking romantic melodrama. The film focused on pre-marital sex and pregnancy, which had long been regarded a societal disgrace.
Deewar- The noir-drama about a smuggler and his younger brother, a cop, is still regarded as one of the best plots in Bollywood masala films.
Kabhi Kabhie- Yash Chopra's love story is still popular, and the title track is the perfect hymn for die-hard romantics of all ages.
Junoon- Shyam Benegal directed the 1979 historical drama in which Shashi Kapoor played Javed Khan. Nafisa Ali and Shashi's actress wife Jennifer Kendall also appear in the film.
Bombay Talkie- Starring Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendall as romantic leads. Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo appearance in the Merchant-Ivory Productions endeavour.
Heat and Dust- The film is regarded as one of Shashi Kapoor and Merchant Ivory Production's best collaborations. Heat And Dust was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the 1983 Cannes Film Festival.
