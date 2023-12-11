10 Memorable Photos From Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Wedding That Are Forever
11 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Shloka Mehta wore a bright pink Sabyasachi lehenga with lots of diamond jewellery for one of her pre-wedding functions.
It was a wedding full of tradition in March 2019 as Nita Ambani blessed the couple on stage.
Akash Ambani's twin sister, Isha Ambani looked radiant in a peach lehenga as she teased her brother on the wedding mandap.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani radiated modern charm during their reception in the shades of golden and black.
It was a night to remenber as they partied all the way during the function.
Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal looked good together at one of the pre-wedding functions of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta.
The entire Ambani family at Akash Ambani's wedding function.
Akash Ambani paying an emotional tribute to his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani before his wedding.
The other Ambanis - Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani with their kids at Akash Ambani's wedding.
