10 Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Movies to Watch on Netflix

Lucy (2014): She gets caught and accidentally gets powers beyond humanity. Scarlett Johannsson plays the woman who can now use 100 per cent of her brain.
Passengers (2016): Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, it is the story of survival and love, and how two people team up to prevent their spaceship from exploding.
The Discovery (2017): This is totally a mindblowing story about the existence of an afterlife. The theory goes viral and people decide to die by suicide to have a new life in the 'afterlife'.
Annihilation (2018): Starring Natalie Portman, it is one of the most beautifully made movies about other planetary beings trying to get control over Earth. There's a mysterious quarantine zone and mutations happening in the story.
Bird Box (2018): A survival story starring Sandra Bullock, it is set in a fictional world which is being threatened by an unseen entity and how a mother tries to save her two children, blindfolded.
Black Mirror (2018): One of the first of its kind, it's an interactive film which blurs the line between reality and the virtual world of darkness. You really have to watch it to understand it.
The Midnight Sky (2020): Lead by George Clooney, it is set in the Arctic and follows the story of a lone scientist who is left on Earth as the rest of the world leaves the planet to settle somewhere else in the universe.
Don't Look Up (2021): Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet star in this epic film about astronomers who have to warn the world about destructive comets approaching Earth.
The Adam Project (2022): Walker Scobell, Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in this action comedy about time travelling and saving the future.
Spiderhead (2022): Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, Miles Teller and Tess Haubrich star in this sci-fi psychological thriller about mind-altering drugs and connections with the past life.
