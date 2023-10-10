10 Mindblowing Thriller Movies to Watch on Netflix

10 Oct, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Khufiya (2023): Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this Netflix film is partly based on a real story and stars Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabi among others.

Jaane Jaan (2023): Directed by Sujoy Ghosh who's known for his thriller movies in India, this one stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

The Weekend Away (2022): Starring Leighton Meester (known as Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl), it is a thriller involving a girl vanishing while her best friend looks for her.

Nowhere (2023): Directed by Albert Pinto, it is a Netflix original survival thriller. It stars Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas.

Margaux (2022): An AI thriller, this Netflix movie is a commentary on society's relationship with modern technology. It is a satirical horror and shows violence.

The Call (2020): A South Korean film starring Park Shin-hye and Jeon Jong-seo, it involves a mysterious setup - two women from different times who connect through a phone call that interchanges their fates.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019): It's an American neo-Western crime thriller drama starring Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons and Krysten Ritter.

Bird Box (2018): Released five years back, this remains one of the most popular thrillers available on Netflix. It stars Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson and Trevante Rhodes in lead roles.

Lucy (2014): A totally mind-bending movie, this is a sci-fi coming-of-age drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999): Starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cate Blanchett, the thriller involves a man trying to impersonate a wealthy man and his lavish lifestyle.

