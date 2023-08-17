10 Most Addictive Korean Dramas Of All Time
17 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Leagend Of The Blue Sea: A mermaid from the Joseon period ends up in present-day Seoul, where she crosses paths with a swindler who may have ties to someone from her past.
Mr Queen: A modern-day chef works at the President’s Blue House. One day, he is transported to the Joseon period, where his spirit gets trapped in the body of Queen.
The Heirs: This is a story about a boy and a girl who meet for the first time by accident in America. The boy is the heir to a large company, while the girl is the daughter of a helper.
The World of the Married: A revered medical doctor's seemingly perfect life is overturned when she discovers her husband's infidelity.
Boys Before Flowers: It is about a young girl who attends an elite high school.The school is ruled by wealthy and powerful students known as the F4.
Crash Landing On You: The lives of a South Korean heiress and a North Korean military officer collide when the former lands into North Korean territory after a paragliding accident.
Descendants of the Sun: The drama tells the story of a special forces captain and a doctor. The two meet when captain works in Uruk and immediately falls in love.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo: It a story about an exceptionally diligent but socially awkward attorney with savant syndrome.
Hotel Del Luna: The story is about the owner of Hotel Del Luna. It is a hotel for ghosts who have recently died. She has to run it for eternity due to her past sins during her warrior years.
King The Land: Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile, which he cannot stand and falls in love.
