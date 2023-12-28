10 Most Awaited K-Dramas That Will Be Released in 2024
28 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
A Shop for Killers- An adaptation of a book about a woman whose father killed both her and herself, leaving her an orphan.
Captivating The King- A prince meets a woman who is a go-player and instantly falls in love.
Doctor Slump- Two former rivals, now medical students reach the lowest point of their lives after becoming successful due to unfortunate events.
Flex X Cop- A wealthy family man chooses to enlist in the police force as a detective to use his contacts to apprehend offenders.
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2- In the spring of 1945, two young adults fight a strange, greed-driven creature to survive.
Knight Flower- A widow from a wealthy family leads two separate lives. At night she acts as a vigilante by assisting strangers.
Love Song for Illusion- A webcomic adaptation about Crown Prince Sajo Hyun, who experiences pain whenever he comes into contact with one of his two personalities.
Marry My Husband- a web cartoon adaptation about a disgruntled wife who finds out she has cancer just in time to see her husband having an affair with her close friend.
Queen of Divorce- A woman leads a divorce settlement office to penalize unfaithful spouses and assist those in need after witnessing betrayal from her husband.
The Bequeathed- Since acquiring her family's gravesite, a woman experiences strange incidents but she's not the only one.
