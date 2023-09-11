10 Most Famous Influencers On Instagram
11 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Jannat Zubair Rahmani: The girl is famous for her extravagant acting skills, and fashion and has over 47 million followers on Instagram.
Anushka Sen: With over 39 million followers, this social media sensation is a trained dancer and has also appeared in Khatro Ke Khiladi.
Avneet Kaur: With an audience size of around 37 million, the actress is recognized for her work and social media presence.
Bhuvan Bam: The Indian comedian has gained a lot of fame through BB Ki Vines and has over 17 million followers.
Dolly Singh: A professional social media influencer who is famous for her “Raju Ki Mummy” videos has over 1.5 million fans following.
Kusha Kapila: She is one of the most popular content creators with 3.4 million followers. She made her glamorous debut at the Cannes Film Festival.
Prajakta Koli: Mostly Sane has won millions of hearts with her comedy videos and remarkable looks.
Komal Pandey: This fashion influencer is known for her unique outfits and unmatched sense of dressing. She has around 2 million followers on Instagram.
Kritika Khurana: ThatBohoGirl is one of the leading fashion and social media influencers who has a family of 1.8million on Instagram.
Sidharth Batra: This fashion stylist has a very different approach to styling himself and has an audience size of 274 thousand.
