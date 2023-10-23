Ray (2004): Based on the life of rhythm and blues musician Ray Charles, it is the story of a seven-year-old boy who goes blind following his brother's death. It's directed by Taylor Hackford.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013): Starring Farhan Akhtar as legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, it is the story of a world champion, an Olympian and a man who rose from ashes like a phoenix.
Manjhi - The Mountain Man (2015): Starring Nawazuddi Siddiqui, it is based on the real-life story of a man who single-handedly cuts a huge mountain after his wife passes away trying to cross it.
First They Killed My Father (2017): Directed by Angelina Jolie, it is the story of a 5-year-old boy who is forced to become a child soldier during the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia.
Come Sunday (2018): It is the story of a pastor named Carlton Pearson who dared to question the church doctrine and was later branded a heretic. The film is directed by Joshua Marston.
The King (2019): Starring Timothée Chalamet as Henry V, the King of England in the 15th century, it is the story of how he witnesses and survives treachery, war, and deceit following his brother's death.
Roxanne Roxanne (2018): The story of American rapper Lolita Shate Gooden, it is directed by Michael Larnell. She was just 14 when she rose to become the hip-hope legend in the 80s and at the same time, she struggled to provide for her family and find a place amid street dangers and crimes against women.
The Trial of The Chicago 7 (2020): Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film is about the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the government with conspiracy from the countercultural protest in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
Mank (2020): Directed by David Fincher, the film explores the story of famous screenwriter Herman K Mankiewicz who was an alcoholic. The film stars Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins and Gary Oldman.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020): Starring the late Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis and Taylour Paige, the film follows the journey of Ma Rainey, the famous blues singer and her journey during the 1920s Chicago.
