10 Most Iconic Chandler Bing Quotes From Friends- In Pics
“It’s always better to lie than to have the complicated discussion.”
“We swallow our feelings, even if it means we’re unhappy forever. sound good?”
“I’m hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!”
“I tend to keep talking until somebody stops me.”
“Hi. I’m Chandler Bing. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.”
“When I was younger, I started using humor as a defense mechanism.”
“I’m not so good with the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"
"I say more dumb things before 9 A.M. than most people say all day."
"When I first meet somebody it’s usually panic, anxiety, and a great deal of sweating"
"I’m funny, right? What do you know? You’re a door. You only like knock-knock jokes"
