10 Most Iconic Dialogues Of Gossip Girls.
19 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
“Gossip Girl here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite.” -Gossip Girl.
“Three words. Eight letters. Say it and I’m yours.” -Blair Waldorf.
“We all wear different masks for different reasons.” -Gossip Girl.
“Whoever said that money doesn’t buy happiness didn’t know where to shop.” -Blair Waldorf
“As long as we have each other, we’re both gonna be okay.” -Serena van der Woodsen.
“Just because we can’t be together doesn’t mean I don’t love you.” -Blair Waldorf
“You were the lightest thing that ever came into my life.” -Chuck Bass.
“I’m not a stop along the way. I’m a destination.” -Blair Waldorf
“I don’t need friends, I need more champagne.” -Blair Waldorf.
“You can't make people love you, but you can make them fear you.”-Blair Waldorf.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: SIIMA Awards: Best Actor For Leading Role Category