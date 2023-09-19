10 Most Iconic Dialogues Of Gossip Girls.

19 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

“Gossip Girl here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite.” -Gossip Girl.

“Three words. Eight letters. Say it and I’m yours.” -Blair Waldorf.

“We all wear different masks for different reasons.” -Gossip Girl.

“Whoever said that money doesn’t buy happiness didn’t know where to shop.” -Blair Waldorf

“As long as we have each other, we’re both gonna be okay.” -Serena van der Woodsen.

“Just because we can’t be together doesn’t mean I don’t love you.” -Blair Waldorf

“You were the lightest thing that ever came into my life.” -Chuck Bass.

“I’m not a stop along the way. I’m a destination.” -Blair Waldorf

“I don’t need friends, I need more champagne.” -Blair Waldorf.

“You can't make people love you, but you can make them fear you.”-Blair Waldorf.

