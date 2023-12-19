10 Most Searched Indian Web Series Of 2023

19 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side- Shubh steps up the challenge even further this season as he returns for revenge.

Dahaad- Anjali Bhaati, a sub-inspector, looks into many deaths involving women discovered in public restrooms. Will she be able to find the culprit.

Farzi- An artist draws into the shadowy high stakes of a con job, while a fiery task force officer is on a mission to clear the nation of his threats.

Jubilee- A thrilling story about a group of people and the risks they are willing to take to achieve their goals.

Rana Naidu-. Rana struggles with personal issues and family secrets after his father is released from prison.

Rocket Boys- The tale of two men who shaped India's future and made history, Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo- In a world of drugs and violence, Savitri, the matriarch of a powerful drug cartel begins a struggle for her heir.

Taj: Divided by Blood- It explores the darker side of the Mughal emperors and the empire's history.

Taaza Khabar- A sanitation worker's new journey begins when he discovers magical abilities upending his modest life.

The Night Manager- It focuses on ex-soldier Shaan Sengupta, who has to break into an arms dealer's inner circle to overthrow his empire of war.

