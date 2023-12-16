10 Most Viewed Music Videos On YouTube In 2023
The song Dhani Ho Sab Dhan garnered close to 250 million views on YouTube.
The musical video Tere Vaaste from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has 314 million views on YouTube.
The song Zihaal e Miskin has 277 million views on YouTube.
The song Kya Loge Tum, featuring Akshay Kumar has close to 327 million views on YouTube.
The Bhojpuri song Sent Gamkauwa has a whopping 216 million views on YouTube.
The Tamil song Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, from the movie Jailer has close to 227 million views.
The musical video 'Company' composed by Emiway has 185 million views on the channel.
The song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has 221 million views on YouTube.
Naa Ready, a Tamil song from the movie Leo has garnered over 201 million views.
Sung by Jasleen Royal featuring Dulquer Salmaan, the Heeriye song has close to 233 million views.
