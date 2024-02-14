10 Most Viewed Trailers Online In First 24 Hours
Deadpool and Wolverine- The trailer has garnered 365 million in 24 hours.
Spider-Man No Way Home: The action sci-fi trailer has fetched around 355.5 million views online.
Avengers Endgame- The trailer garnered close to 298 million views online within 24 hours.
The Lord Of The Rings 2022: The trailer fetched around 257 million views in just 24 hours.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts- Released in 2023, the trailer fetched close to 238 million views in 24 hours.
Thor- The trailer got views around 209 million views in just 24 hours.
Avengers Infinity War- The highly anticipated trailer became an instant hit and garnered 230 million views in just a day.
The Lion King- The trailer fetched close to 224.6 million views online in just 24 hours.
IT- At last, the trailer IT has garnered 197 million views in just 24 hours.
