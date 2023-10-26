10 Movies About Gods And Faith to Watch on Netflix
26 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004): The first one in the horror series, this one showed an architect discovering his faith back as he fights a demon from the ancient world.
Sri Rama Rajyam (2011): Starring Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nayanthara among other prominent names, this film was a re-telling of the epic, Ramayana.
Shirdi Sai (2012): One of the most recognised and popular movies starring Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, it told the story of Sai Baba, one of the most-worshipped figures from ancient history.
The Dreamseller (2016): It's a Portuguese-language film starring Dan Stulbach and Cesar Troncoso. The film follows the journey of a depressed psychologist who meets an unlikely beggar and finds his life changed forever.
Miracles From Heaven (2016): Starring Jennifer Garner and Kylie Rogers, it's a film about finding inspiration and an attitude of never-giving-up. Here, a mother miraculously helps her daughter fight a rare and incurable disease.
The Chosen (2017): It is based on the life of Jesus, the son of a carpenter who helps people fighting demons.
The Two Popes (2019): Starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins in their most iconic roles, the film tried to explore what goes behind the Vatican walls as two popes navigate through their past and forge a new path for the Catholic Church.
The Man of God (2022): A man quits his faith to pursue a 'better life' but soon, he finds his way back to the values that he was born with. This is the story of staying true to who you are and the importance of finding belongingness.
Adipurush (2023): Another re-telling of Ramayana, this one starrer Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in important roles.
OMG 2 (2023): A story of faith and how God helps a man know the better truth when he deals with a tumultuous father-son relationship.
