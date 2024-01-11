10 Movies Directed By Veteran Filmmaker Mani Ratnam
PS 1- Vandiyathevan travels through the Chola territory to convey a message from the Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan, as Kundavai works to create harmony among vassals and local leaders who are scheming against the royal family.
Dil Se- The radio broadcaster finds himself deeply drawn to a enigmatic woman, leading to a surge of intense emotions and passionate desires.
Alaipayuthey- Following a challenging relationship in a society with distinct social classes, the couple discovers that marriage is not as they had imagined.
Bombay- A Hindu gentleman and a Muslim lady from a small village develop feelings for each other and relocate to Mumbai, where they start a family with two children. Nevertheless, escalating religious conflicts and violent outbreaks jeopardise the unity of the family.
Guru- Gurukant Desai, a villager, comes to Bombay in 1958 and climbs from its streets to become the GURU, the most prominent tycoon in Indian history.
Mouna Ragam- A woman, mourning the loss of her beloved, is persuaded to enter into an arranged marriage with Chandra Kumar. Throughout the course of a year, the couple endeavors to adapt to one another's company.
Nayakan- The challenges faced by an ordinary man in his fight against a corrupt police force lead to his involvement in criminal activities. He rises to become a prominent figure, admired and esteemed by many, but the increasing power and influence he gains come at a great cost.
Roja- A woman from a rural village in Tamil Nadu ties the knot with a refined urbanite and relocates with him to Kashmir, where everything seems perfect - until he is abducted by militants.
Kannathil Muthamittal- The parents of a young girl reveal to her that she is adopted. Eager to locate her biological mother, she pleads to visit Sri Lanka, where her mother is involved with a group of passionate activists.
Thalapathi- Surya, an orphan brought up in a slum, forms a friendship with a benevolent crime boss named Devaraj and becomes involved in his operations.
