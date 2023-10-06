9 Movies On Netflix That’ll Keep You Hooked Until The Very End
06 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
It Follows- After a sexual encounter, a young woman is pursued by an unidentified supernatural force.
Spotlight- The story is based on the real-life account of how the Boston Globe exposed the widespread cover-up of child abuse.
Colonia- A young woman is lured into the infamous Colonia Dignidad, a sect from which no one has ever managed to leave, by her desperate hunt for her kidnapped boyfriend.
Hush- When a masked criminal knocks on her window, a retired deaf writer from the woods must battle for her life in silence.
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night- Residents of a run-down Iranian city come upon Sheila Vand, a skateboarding vampire who preys on disrespectful men.
A Single Man- Following the death of his 16-year companion in a car accident, George wishes to end his life but his encounters with students, coworkers, and his best friend Charley on his final day helps in his decision-making.
At the Devil’s Door- When a real estate agent is forced to sell a home with a strange background, and meets the troubled girl who had lived there.
Bronson- After receiving a seven-year prison sentence for a robbery, Michael Peterson ends up serving thirty years in solitary confinement, where he creates the identity of Charles Bronson.
The Last Man On The Moon- Gene Cernan, an Apollo astronaut, left his daughter's initials and footprints in the lunar dust when he walked off the moon in December 1972. He shares this story in this heart-touching movie.
