10 Movies To Put You In A Good Mood
14 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Princess Bride- A grandfather reads a boy's bedtime story about a farmboy turned pirate who allies on his way to finding his true love.
Aladdin- A power-hungry Grand Vizier and a good-hearted street kid compete for a magic lamp that can grant their greatest desires.
Bring It On- The captain of a renowned cheerleading squad is under increasing pressure to guide her team to a sixth straight national championship.
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs- Before he creates a device that allows food to fall from the sky, a local scientist is frequently written off as a failure.
Clueless- Cher, the queen bee, is an expert at makeovers and matchmaking at a Beverly Hills high school. But making sense of her own romantic life? As if, ugh!
Elf- To find his true father and bring some holiday cheer, Buddy the Elf leaves the North Pole and heads to New York.
Frozen- Snow Queen Elsa uses her power to bring wintry weather to her kingdom, her sister Anna goes there to help her.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone- A young orphan boy finds out the truth about his family when he enrols in a wizardry school.
Love Actually- As several couples navigate romance, family, weddings, and airports during the Christmas season, love and heartbreak are everywhere.
Rushmore- Max is a Rushmore Academy student who is exceptional in all areas save academics. He meets Ms Cross, a teacher, and falls in love with her.
