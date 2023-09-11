10 Movies To Watch On Netflix Under 90 Minutes- In Pics
Mr Bean's Holiday: Starring Rowan Atkison. During his holiday on the French Riviera, the unfortunate Mr. Bean gets caught up in an unplanned abduction and an instance of confused identity.
Happy Ending: Luna's proposal to bring a third person into their sexual activities causes a major disruption in her previously content relationship with Mink, which had been going well for a year.
Hotel Transylvania: Dracula, the owner of Hotel Transylvania, finds himself in the role of an overly protective father when his teenage daughter attracts the attention of an unwanted admirer.
Sex Tape: Annie and Jay, who are married, attempt to add some excitement to their romantic life by creating a video. However, they get to know the next day that their recording has been streamed to the public without their consent.
Ouija: After the sudden death of their friend, a group of mourning teenagers turn to an ancient ouija board in search of solace, only to unwittingly summon a terrifying entity from beyond.
The Little Hours: The peaceful routine at a convent is disrupted when a new gardener arrives and catches the attention of three nuns who have strong and unconventional opinions.
The Forest: In the Suicide Forest, a well-known area in Japan, a young woman is on a mission to find her twin sister who went missing.
The Perfumier: A detective teams up with a perfume creator who employs lethal techniques to produce the ultimate fragrance, in an effort to recover her sense of smell and win back her beloved.
Rush Hour2: Inspector Lee and vacationing LAPD detective Carter join forces to take down an international crime syndicate after the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong is targeted in a bombing.
Pihu: With her father away at a conference, a two-year-old child is left to fend for herself after her mother unexpectedly passes away, leaving her vulnerable to potential harm.
