20 Jun, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Pather Panchali (1955): The first installment of Satyajit Ray's Apu trilogy is a must-watch.
Aparajito (1956): The sequel to Pather Panchali won the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival.
Apur Sansar (1959):The third installment in Satyajit Ray's Apu trilogy is a must-watch for filmmaking students.
Charulata (1964): The romance drama is considered on of the most unique works of Satyajit Ray.
Chokher Bali (2003): Chokher Bali is a 2003 Indian Bengali language drama film based on the 1903 novel Chokher Bali by Rabindranath Tagore.
Antarmahal (2005): The Rituparno Gosh directorial set in 19th century Bengal explores the dark and bizarre sexual secrets of a landlord's mansion.
Hirak Rajar Deshe (1980): The film is an Indian Bengali dystopian fantasy musical directed by Satyajit Ray.
Meghe Dhaka Tara (1960): The Ritwik Ghatak directorial is based on a social novel by Shaktipada Rajguru with the same title.
Jalsaghar (1958): The Satyajit Ray directorial is based on a short story by Bengali writer Tarasankar Bandhyopadhyay.
Nayak:The Hero (1966): The satirical drama stars Uttam Kumar and Sharmila Tagore in crucial roles.
Asha Jaoar Majhe (2014): The film won won three awards in the Best Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories at the New York Indian Film Fest.
The Japanese Wife (2010): The Aparna Sen directorial stars Rahul Bose and Raima Sen in crucial roles.
