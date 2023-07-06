A glimpse at ten must-watch movies of Sylvester Stallone on his 77th birthday.
06 Jul, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Rocky 1 (1976): Sylvester Stallone played a boxer in the sports drama which one 3 Oscars.
Rocky 2 (1979): Sylvester's 'Rocky' becomes a champion from an underdog in this sports drama sequel.
Rocky 3 (1982): Sylvester stars in an inspirational sports drama about overcoming your inner demons.
Rocky 4 (1985): The movie gave a message on world peace by bringing change from an individual level.
Rocky Balboa (2006): One of the most inspiring stories from the 'Rocky' franchise about not giving up in life.
Rambo - First Blood Part 2 (1985): One of the best war actioners of Sylvester Stallone loved by the 90s kids.
Rambo (2008): The action-packed fictional war drama is a must-watch for movie buffs.
The Expendables (2010): The high-octane adventure-thriller is a must-watch for action buffs.
Creed 2 (2015): A heart-touching story which preaches there is more to life beyond winning or losing.
Creed (2015): Rocky teaches Apollo Creed's son Adonis to fight the enemy within in this spin-off sequel.
