A glimpse at ten best foreign films that are a must-watch for students of cinema.
21 Jun, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Seven Samurai (1954): The epic Samurai film was directed by legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.
Pierrot le Fou (1965): The romance drama is directed by legendary Swiss-French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard.
The Story of Adele H. (1975): The historical drama was directed by French auteur François Truffaut.
Das Boot (1981): The German war-drama was nominated in six categories at the 55th Academy Awards.
Amelie (2001): The French rom-com won the Best Original Screenplay Award at BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts).
Downfall (2004): The German historical drama was nominated for the Best Foreign Language film at the 77th Academy Awards.
Khuda Ke Liye (2007): The Pakistani drama is a brave depiction of religious fundamentalism by radical clerics and leaders.
A Separation (2011) The Iranian drama is directed by filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.
Blue is the Warmest Color (2013): The French film gives a sensitive and intense portrayal of human relations and homosexuality.
The Salesman (2016): The Iranian thriller directed by Asghar Farhadi won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.
