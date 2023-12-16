10 Must-Watch Indian Comedy Shows On Netflix
16 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag- A young woman named "Beanie" decides to give up her well-organized life and seek a career in stand-up comedy.
Comedy Premiere League- sixteen of India's funniest comedians compete in teams to become the ultimate comedy champions.
Decoupled- To celebrate their upcoming divorce, a writer and his spouse arrange a party that showcases other absurd marriages in their world.
Hasmukh- A meek, small-town comic's Indian comedy series takes a dark turn as he realizes that killing people is the only way he can continue to be on stage.
Kota Factory- India's first "Black and White" presentation focuses on the challenges that aspiring IIT-JEE candidates face daily.
Ladies Up- Four young Indian comedians are highlighted in an uninhibited comedy series set in India.
Little Things- It follows a twentysomething live-in pair in Mumbai as they navigate the highs and lows of modern relationships, work, and self-discovery.
Masaba Masaba- Masaba Gupta's unique background, the multiple worlds she navigates, including those of fashion and family, and her dating scene.
Mismatched- Romanticism is contrasted in an Indian comedy series with two incompatible characters.
Taj Mahal 1989- In the days before the Internet, finding love and maintaining a relationship was even more difficult.
