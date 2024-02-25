10 Must-Watch Movies of Shahid Kapoor As He Turns 43 HL
Vivah- Poonam, a conventionally raised young woman, will marry Prem, a groom handpicked by her uncle. Poonam and Prem's faith and love will be tested when an accident occurs, potentially leaving Poonam traumatized for life.
Udta Punjab- A story of drug misuse in the prosperous north Indian state of Punjab, and how its youth have fallen to it in large numbers, resulting in a socioeconomic collapse.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya- Aryan is unable to find the perfect life partner. He meets a perfect girl, Sifra, on an official assignment in the United States and falls in love with her, only to learn later that it is an impossible love story.
Kaminey- The desperate lives of two separated twin brothers collide over missing narcotics, politics, racial prejudice, corrupt cops, and an unintended pregnancy.
Kabir Singh- After his strong love with his fiancée comes to an abrupt end, an elevated but short-tempered surgeon descends into a downward spiral of drugs, drink, and wrath.
Jersey- A retired cricketer decides to resume his career at the age of 36 to fulfill his son's desire and demonstrate his abilities.
Jab We Met- A melancholy wealthy businessman's life changes when he meets a vivacious, carefree young woman.
Ishq Vishq- A college student (Shahid Kapoor) woos a beautiful girl before falling in love with his childhood buddy (Amrita Rao).
Haider- Following his father's disappearance, a young man returns to Kashmir to confront his uncle, whom he feels is involved in his father's fate.
Chup Chup Ke- A debt-ridden young man commits suicide but is rescued, only to discover that his fortunes are finally changing.
