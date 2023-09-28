10 Must-Watch Oscar Winning Movies On Netflix.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: In Italy, a father's wish magically brings a wooden boy to life, blessing him with a chance to raise the child.
The Power of the Dog: Rancher Phil Burbank radiates charisma and cultivates awe and fear in people around him. When his brother brings her wife and son home, Phil torments them until he is forced to consider the idea of falling in love.
All Quiet on the Western Front: The frightening experiences and struggles of a young German soldier on the Western Front in World War I.
If Anything Happens I Love You: Following an accident, two mourning parents go through an absence of emotion as they grieve the death of a child.
Call Me By Your Name: A seventeen-year-old girl and the older guy employed as his father's research assistant fall in love in 1980s Italy.
Inception: Cobb steals information from his competitors by entering their dreams. However, his tragic history could doom the endeavour and his team to failure.
My Octopus Teacher: A filmmaker develops a strange acquaintance with an octopus living in a forest in South Africa and gains knowledge as the creature reveals the secrets of her world.
Roma: In the early 1970s, a year in the life of a maid for a middle-class family in Mexico City.
The Dark Knight: Batman must accept one of the most extensive psychological and physical tests of his capacity to fight injustice as the threat known as the Joker.
The Social Network: Being a Harvard student, Mark Zuckerberg created the social networking site known as Facebook, he was sued by the twins who claimed he stole their discovery.