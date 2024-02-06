10 Nail-Biting Mystery Movies To Watch On Netflix
The Perfection- When a troubled musical prodigy named Charlotte seeks out Elizabeth, the new star pupil of her old school, their encounter leads both musicians down a dark and disturbing path, resulting in shocking consequences.
Zodiac- From 1968 to 1983, a cartoonist from San Francisco becomes fixated on solving the mystery of the Zodiac Killer.
Velvet Buzzsaw- A gripping story set in the Los Angeles contemporary art scene, where artists and collectors face the consequences of blending art and commerce in a world driven by big money.
The Woman in the Window- A woman with agoraphobia who lives alone in New York starts to secretly observe her new neighbors, only to witness a troubling act of violence.
The Guilty- A former police officer who has been reassigned to work at a call dispatch desk finds himself in a dilemma when he answers an emergency call from a woman who has been kidnapped.
Shimmer Lake- A local sheriff embarks on a quest to unravel the mystery of three small-town criminals and a botched bank heist in this innovative crime thriller, told in reverse over the course of a week.
Oxygen- Upon awakening in a cryogenic chamber, a woman has no memory of how she ended up there. With her oxygen supply running low, she must piece together her memories in order to escape from her terrifying situation.
Missing- A young woman attempts to locate her missing mother by using online resources from the comfort of her own home.
In the Shadow of the Moon- A Philadelphia police officer grapples with an enduring fixation to pursue an enigmatic serial killer whose actions are inexplicable.
Bird Box- Five years following a mysterious unseen force causing the majority of society to take their own lives, a mother and her two children attempt a risky journey to find a safe haven.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Riddhi Dogra's 8 Photos in Lace Top And Slip Dress