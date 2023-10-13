10 Netflix Movies to Help You After Breakup

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009): A romantic comedy involving nine people and their relationship issues - this one has stars like Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Drew Barrymore, Bradley Cooper, and Scarlett Johansson among others.
Eat Pray Love (2010): Starring Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem ad James Franco among others, this is one film that teaches you how to be self-dependent and identify what your heart really desires in this chaotic world.
The Incredible Jessica James (2017): A girl and a boy who are freshly heartbroken meet up and try to navigate their lives in the world post relationships.
Nappily Ever After (2018): Starring Sanaa Latha, Ricky Whittle and Erie Hudson, it's the perfect film for those trying to pick up the pieces of their life after facing something tragic like a breakup.
How to Get Over a Breakup (2018): Available on Netflix, it's a Spanish film that follows the story of a writer who writes a viral blog after her breakup.
Someone Great (2019): Jenny gets dumped by her boyfriend right before leaving the city for her dream job. She decides to have some fun with her friends.
Marriage Story (2019): Oscar-nominated film, it explores the emotions and personal losses that a couple goes through during their divorce time. The film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.
Isn’t It Romantic (2019): Starring our desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine, this film makes a girl enter into an alternate universe where she is the diva.
Always Be My Maybe (2019): One of the incredibly popular films, this one follows the stories of childhood friends who try to suppress their feelings for each other for the longest time.
Seriously Single (2020): This is one film that tries to help those who are obsessed with following their ex's life after a breakup (read social media stalking).