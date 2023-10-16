10 Netflix Movies to Lower Stress Levels
16 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Yami Gautam-Sunny Kaushal's movie keeps you engaged till the end with full of suspense.
Rajma Chawal: A sweet movie on relationships features Rishi Kapoor.
Dil Dhadakne Do: A family drama that's worth watching in your stressful time. It features Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and several other actors.
Do Dooni Chaar: The film is about a middle-class school teacher who tries to keep his wife and children happy. It features Rishi Kapoor.
Fukrey: A laughter riot that can reduce your stress. The movie features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Varun Sharma.
Goodbye: A heartwarming film of Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan on family values.
House Arrest: Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jim Sarbh starrer is a comedy film.
Jane the Virgin: American romantic comedy-drama and satirical telenovela features Jane Gloriana Villanueva
Schitt's Creek: The show has developed at its own pace. It features Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine and several others.
Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga - Pankaj Tripathi shines bright in this film. It's a must watch!
The Good Place: American fantasy comedy television series features William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto.
