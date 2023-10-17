10 Netflix Shows That Will Change The Way You Think
17 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
57 Seconds: A tech blogger unleashes the power of a time-altering device to rewrite past and seek revenge against the ruthless corporate empire that destroyed his family.
Blue Beetle: It is a 2023 American superhero film based on the DC character Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle.
Expend4bles: Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on, the Expendables are the world's last line of defense.
Gran Turismo: The true story of a team of unlikely underdogs-a working-class gamer, a former race-car driver, and an idealistic motorsport executive-who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world.
Hijack: When Flight KA29 is hijacked during its seven-hour journey from Dubai to London, corporate negotiator Sam Nelson tries to use his professional skills to save everyone on board.
Special Ops: Lioness: Loosely based on the premise of "Team Lioness", where in Iraq in 2003 the decision was made to send female soldiers out with patrols, aiming to stop insurgents from using women to smuggle material.
Talk to Me: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.
The Creator: As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, elusive architect of advanced AI.
The Equalizer: Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall finds solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed.
The Retirement Plan: When Ashley and her young daughter Sarah get caught up in criminal enterprise, she turns to estranged father Matt, currently living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands.
Thanks For Reading!
