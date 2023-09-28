10 Netflix Shows That You Cannot Watch Alone.
28 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Apostle: On a remote island in 1905, a wandered engaged in a dangerous mission to save his kidnapped sister clashes with a sinister religious cult.
Cam: Alice wakes up the next morning and finds out that she's been replaced on her show with a replica of herself.
Crimson Peak: In the aftermath of a family tragedy, an aspiring author is struck in a love triangle. Trying to run away from the dreadful past, she is swept away to a house that breathes and bleeds.
Creep: A young videographer reverts on an online ad for a one-day job in a remote town to record the messages of a dying man.
Fear Street Trilogy: A group of teenage friends unintentionally come into the ancient evil that has been causing the town's horrible deaths for more than 300 years.
Gerald’s Game: In a lake house, a couple tries to lighten their relationship. After the husband passes unexpectedly, the wife is left handcuffed.
In The Tall Grass: A sister and brother enter a dark forest after hearing a boy’s cry for help. However, they soon discover there may be no way out and that something evil lurks within.
It Follows: After a sexual encounter, a young woman gets caught in a vicious curse and the sole means to save herself is to put others in harm's way.
It: When Pennywise, a shape-shifting clown, reappears, seven frightened teens are forced to confront their deepest nightmares.
The Birds: A rich socialite San Fransisco follows a prospective boyfriend to a little village in Northern California, where things gradually get odd when birds of all kinds start attacking everyone.
