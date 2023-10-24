10 Photos of Blackpink Member Jisoo in Black Dress
24 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Jisoo, originally named Kim Jisoo, is a member of the popular South Korean all-girls band called Blackpink.
Born on January 3, 1995, in Gunpo, South Korea, she is one of the most popular singers in the country. Jisoo is also an actress.
Jisoo is popular these days for her breakup with actor Bo-hyun whom she dated for a mere three months.
28-year-old Jisoo is the lead vocalist and visualist in Blackpink and has also released her single album 'Me'.
Jisoo rarely speaks English and finds it embarrassing to even try speaking the language. She can understand the language well, though.
Blackpink member Jisoo can also play drums. She performs alongside Jennie Kim in the band.
Jisoo is a fashionista and has got nine piercings in total - 4 on the left ear and % on the right.
Jisoo first trained under the YG Entertainment group in August 2011 for five years and in August 2016, she became a member of Blackpink.
Jisoo, due to her experiences in childhood, is afraid of rabbits and hamsters. She was once bitten by them as a child.
