10 Pics of Huma Qureshi as Kashmir Ki Kali in Golden Lehenga
14 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Huma Qureshi gives brides-to-be ideas to wear a gorgeous golden colour for their D-Day
Huma Qureshi presents beautiful Kashmir through her ramp walk
Varun Bahl's collection worn by Huma is a love letter to Kashmir
Huma Qureshi radiates a captivating blend of contemporary and classic bridal elegance in golden lehenga
The champagne golden lehenga worn by Huma Qureshi has dapka work, intricate sequins and bugle beads
Huma Qureshi's heavy lehenga is a masterpiece, embellished with delicate floral motifs that added a touch of timeless beauty to her look.
Huma completed the look with a scalloped dupatta. She made a graceful veil for her head.
Huma Qureshi adorned pearl sheesh patti, heavy jwellery with this lehenga.
A look at Huma Qureshi's lehenga gher
