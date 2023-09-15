10 Pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan Glowing in Floral Sabyasachi Saree
15 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Floral Sabyasachi Saree Promotes her upcoming project 'Jaane Jaan'
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her sexy back in a lemon yellow floral saree
Kareena Kapoor's yellow lemon floral saree is from Sabyasachi
Kareena Kapoor wears a sleeveless blouse with this floral saree
Kareena just did a basic pony with her saree look
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her saree pallu in this pic
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a matching orange earring with her saree
At Jaane Jaan promotions in Mumbai, Bebo looked hot in this sizzling se-through saree.
