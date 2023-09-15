10 Pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan Glowing in Floral Sabyasachi Saree

15 Sep, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Floral Sabyasachi Saree Promotes her upcoming project 'Jaane Jaan'

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her sexy back in a lemon yellow floral saree

Kareena Kapoor's yellow lemon floral saree is from Sabyasachi

Kareena Kapoor wears a sleeveless blouse with this floral saree

Kareena just did a basic pony with her saree look

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her saree pallu in this pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a matching orange earring with her saree

At Jaane Jaan promotions in Mumbai, Bebo looked hot in this sizzling se-through saree.

