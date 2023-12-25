10 Pics of Raha Kapoor Blessing Your Feed With Abundance of Cuteness
25 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally revealed their baby Raha's face to the world.
The couple arrived with Raha at the Kapoor's annual family lunch and didn't shy away from getting clicked by the paparazzi.
It was a beautiful Christmas present for the fans of Ranbir and Alia as they let their bundle of joy get clicked for the first time ever.
Raha Kapoor, the firstborn of Ranbir and Alia, is one year old, and this is the first time her face was revealed in the media.
Baby Raha looked absolutely cute, blessed with the gorgeous genes of both her parents - Ranbir and Alia.
Baby Raha Kapoor was dressed cutely in a white coloured dress with a pair of cute little red shoes and her adorable hairstyle.
Raha looked at the cameras and posed so adorably - like a born star.
Raha Kapoor's pictures in the media were definitely the best Christmas surprise this year.
Raha was born to Ranbir and Alia on November 6, 2022, seven months after the two actors got married on the balcony of their house in Mumbai.
