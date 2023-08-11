10 Pics of 'Randhawa Palace' in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

11 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

All you need to know about Randhawa Palace in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The entry scene of Randhawa Paradise where Rocky and his family stays

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shot in this palace located in Noida

Randhawa Palace - This Is The Mansion here Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Was Shot

Randhawa Palace's real name is Gaurs Mulberry Mansion, situated in Sector 1, Greater Noida West. It is owned by Manoj Gaur

Karan Johar has paid Rs 2 Lakh per day to shoot in this giant property in between the lush green farms

The grandeur of this palace plays a significant role in a quintessential Karan Johar movie.

When Alia and Ranveer swipe their houses for three months

The same place where Rocky's family dropped him to stay with Rani's family

