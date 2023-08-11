10 Pics of 'Randhawa Palace' in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
11 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
All you need to know about Randhawa Palace in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
The entry scene of Randhawa Paradise where Rocky and his family stays
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shot in this palace located in Noida
Randhawa Palace - This Is The Mansion here Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Was Shot
Randhawa Palace's real name is Gaurs Mulberry Mansion, situated in Sector 1, Greater Noida West. It is owned by Manoj Gaur
Karan Johar has paid Rs 2 Lakh per day to shoot in this giant property in between the lush green farms
The grandeur of this palace plays a significant role in a quintessential Karan Johar movie.
When Alia and Ranveer swipe their houses for three months
The same place where Rocky's family dropped him to stay with Rani's family
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood Actors Who Outshone in Biopics