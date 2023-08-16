Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s live romantic dance performance on Kushi title track

16 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Vijay and Samantha while entering at Kushi event in Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu try playing piano

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left us mesmerised with their romantic act

So romantic! Vijay Deverakonda lifts Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his arms

Samantha looked hot in a stunning back bralette with printed lehenga

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's beautiful chemistry at the musical concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's seductive pose inside the car makes fans go crazy

Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu blush while looking at each other's eyes

Samantha Ruth Prabhu waves at fans at the musical evening in Hyderabad

