Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s live romantic dance performance on Kushi title track
16 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Vijay and Samantha while entering at Kushi event in Hyderabad
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu try playing piano
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left us mesmerised with their romantic act
So romantic! Vijay Deverakonda lifts Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his arms
Samantha looked hot in a stunning back bralette with printed lehenga
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's beautiful chemistry at the musical concert
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's seductive pose inside the car makes fans go crazy
Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu blush while looking at each other's eyes
Samantha Ruth Prabhu waves at fans at the musical evening in Hyderabad
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Netflix Series Of All Time