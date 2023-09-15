10 Pics of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone From Jawan Success Meet

15 Sep, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Deepika Padukone steals the Jawan success meet with her look in a white saree with black border

King of cinema Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a black suit, but his hairstyle takes the limelight

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone groove to Jawan's song, don't miss the hook step!

Deepika Padukone pats Vijay Sethupathi's back while posing at Jawan success meet

Deepika Padukone in a conversation with media, praises Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan

Some more dance moments of Deepika and SRK from the event

Deepika Padukone is a beauty in a white saree, bold winged liner at the success meet of Jawan movie

Deepika Padukone in a monotone saree by Sabyasachi gives 'Om Shanti Om' vibes

Shah Rukh Khan takes selfie with his fan using his phone at the Jawan success meet

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Bollywood Actors Who Are Also Engineers

 Find Out More