10 Pics of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone From Jawan Success Meet
15 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Deepika Padukone steals the Jawan success meet with her look in a white saree with black border
King of cinema Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a black suit, but his hairstyle takes the limelight
Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone groove to Jawan's song, don't miss the hook step!
Deepika Padukone pats Vijay Sethupathi's back while posing at Jawan success meet
Deepika Padukone in a conversation with media, praises Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan
Some more dance moments of Deepika and SRK from the event
Deepika Padukone is a beauty in a white saree, bold winged liner at the success meet of Jawan movie
Deepika Padukone in a monotone saree by Sabyasachi gives 'Om Shanti Om' vibes
Shah Rukh Khan takes selfie with his fan using his phone at the Jawan success meet
