10 Pics of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Sizzling Hot Chemistry in Jawan

29 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

After Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', we got crazy over their sizzling hot chemistry

'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It shows SRK-Nayanthara 'mad in love'

Shah Rukh Khan - Nayanthara's chemistry is one of the talked about topics today

Shah Rukh Khan can easily romance any actress, here Jawan is a proof

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan get cosy in this pose

We are in awe of Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Romance

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's fresh on-screen pairing is liked by the netizens

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara set the screen on fire with their hot dance in Jawan song

Shah Rukh Khan- Nayanthara are made for each other in Chaleya song from Jawan

