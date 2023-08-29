10 Pics of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Sizzling Hot Chemistry in Jawan
29 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
After Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', we got crazy over their sizzling hot chemistry
'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It shows SRK-Nayanthara 'mad in love'
Shah Rukh Khan - Nayanthara's chemistry is one of the talked about topics today
Shah Rukh Khan can easily romance any actress, here Jawan is a proof
Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan get cosy in this pose
We are in awe of Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Romance
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's fresh on-screen pairing is liked by the netizens
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara set the screen on fire with their hot dance in Jawan song
Shah Rukh Khan- Nayanthara are made for each other in Chaleya song from Jawan
