10 Pics of Sushant Singh Rajput's House That Adah Sharma is Buying
26 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
A look at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sea-facing apartment that The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma wants to buy
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sea-facing Bandra's rent is Rs 4 lakh per month
A spacious apartment with lots of greenery around in Bandra
Sushant Singh Rajput Owned Meade 14” LX-600 And Kept at His Home
A gorgeous view of the living area of SSR's flat. Adah Sharma may change the wall colours
A look at Sushant Singh Rajput's drawing room area
Balcony view from Sushant Singh Rajput's home looked like this.
Sushant Singh Rajput's house corner where the table is kept wall side
The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma was spotted leaving Mount Blanc Apartments
It is reported that Adah Sharma is buying the same flat of Sushant Singh Rajput in Mont Blanc in which he stayed
Adah Sharma checks the terrace of the house where Sushant Singh Rajput stayed
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Memorable Quotes By “FRIENDS”