10 Pics of Sushant Singh Rajput's House That Adah Sharma is Buying

26 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

A look at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sea-facing apartment that The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma wants to buy

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sea-facing Bandra's rent is Rs 4 lakh per month

A spacious apartment with lots of greenery around in Bandra

Sushant Singh Rajput Owned Meade 14” LX-600 And Kept at His Home

A gorgeous view of the living area of SSR's flat. Adah Sharma may change the wall colours

A look at Sushant Singh Rajput's drawing room area

Balcony view from Sushant Singh Rajput's home looked like this.

Sushant Singh Rajput's house corner where the table is kept wall side

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma was spotted leaving Mount Blanc Apartments

It is reported that Adah Sharma is buying the same flat of Sushant Singh Rajput in Mont Blanc in which he stayed

Adah Sharma checks the terrace of the house where Sushant Singh Rajput stayed

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Memorable Quotes By “FRIENDS”

 Find Out More