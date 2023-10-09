10 Pics That Will Take You Inside Suhana Khan's Wardrobe
Suhana Khan, a real millennial by heart, embodies her generation's style with her modern wardrobe picks.
(courtesy-Instagram)
She changes between glamorous and casual on various occasions.
Suhana Khan- (courtesy-Instagram)
Khan has a tradition of wearing outfits that manage to be both cozy and intriguing.
Suhana Khan- (courtesy-Instagram)
She frequently wears roomy sweatshirts and cozy tees on days outside the workplace.
Suhana Khan- (courtesy-Instagram)
She enjoys channeling the cool-girl attitude for holidays and weekend trips by wearing quirky crop tops and patterned bottoms.
Suhana Khan- (courtesy-Instagram)
Suhana Khan chose her trademark V-neck on a black column dress for the recent launch of the opulent hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.
Suhana Khan has definitely inherited her mother's sense of style.
Suhana Khan- (courtesy-Instagram)
Whereas for Diwali celebrations, she made headlines in a salmon hued saree by Falguni Shane Peacock.
Suhana Khan- (courtesy-Instagram)
Suhana Khan stuns the internet while celebrating Diwali with her family. She wore a beautiful dark blue lower back saree.
Suhana Khan gets her pictures clicked by her mum wearing a quirky light cream crop top.
Suhana Khan- (courtesy-Instagram)
