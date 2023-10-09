10 Pictures Of Bollywood Actors You May Have Never Seen Before
09 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Amir Khan and Salman Khan wearing matching suits, a remembrance from the movie ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.
This photo is a cute childhood memory of Anushka Sharma's birthday.
An unseen photo of singer Arijit Singh while doing his ‘riyaz’
A beautiful picture of the classic couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra.
An old memory of Javed Akhtar with his family.
An adorable photo of beauty queen Madhuri Dixit and Shenshah Amitabh Bachchan.
An unseen photo of Shah Rukh Khan dressed as Albert Einstein.
A nostalgic glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi from Aakhree Raasta.
Indian singer Shreya Ghoushal’s childhood reminiscence with harmonium.
The childhood photo of Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff and his father Jackie Shroff.
