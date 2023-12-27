10 Priceless Childhood Photos of Salman Khan
Salman Khan turned 58 years old on December 27, 2023. Here's a look at some of Bhaijaan's priceless moments from his childhood.
Can you recognise Salman Khan in this picture?
Salman Khan's unseen childhood pictures make his fans go 'Aww.'
Salman Khan poses with his actor-producer brother, Arbaaz Khan.
Salman Khan looks unrecognisable in this monochromatic picture. The actor looks extremely adorable in his childhood photo.
Salman Khan gets goofy as he poses with his brothers. The Chulbul Panday of Bollywood amazed his fans with his appearance.
