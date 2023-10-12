10 Thriller Novels That Will Blow Your Mind
12 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
I Know Where Is She by S.B. Caves- The story revolves around Francine whose daughter was lost a decade ago and she tries to find her.
Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn- It explores the difficulties of family, the haunting power of the past, and the horror in small-town life.
Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty- An accusation-filled kindergarten orientation and a trivia night that results in nine injuries, 94 hangovers, and one death.
Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood- Grace Marks has been investigated for her involvement in the strange murders of her employer, his housekeeper and mistress.
Misery by Stephen King- A tale of obsession, madness, and isolation. Paul Sheldon is facing various strange complexities in his life.
The Woman in the Window by A.J Finn- A tale of mental illness starring Anna, an agoraphobic who lives alone in Manhattan with her wine and her window.
Into The Water by Paula Hawkins- A mind-wrapping tale about Jules Abbott going back to her hometown to take care of her newly orphaned niece after her sister's death.
Sin by Josephine Hart- After Elizabeth’s parents die in a car accident. She is adopted by her aunt and uncle but her cousin Ruth has other plans.
The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson- The physiological thriller book revolves around supernatural powers and a haunted Hill House.
The Snowman by Jo Nesbo- The book is based on a serial killer who only haunts married mothers and leaves a snowman in the place of crime.
