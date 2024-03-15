10 Rare Photos of Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan
15 Mar, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have served couple goals every then and now
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan reportedly first met at a film institute.
It's been 51 years to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's wedding
Jaya Bachchan always grabbed the limelight for her romance with Amitabh Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's love blossomed on the sets of Ek Nazar.
Amitabh Bachchan got the first hit of his career, Zanjeer (1973) opposite Jaya Bachchan
Big B once said that the one thing which really caught his attention were Jaya's beautiful eyes.
Jaya Bachchan holds daughter Shweta Bachchan in her arms
An old romantic photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Neerja to Shershaah, Film Alia Bhatt Rejected