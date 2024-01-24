10 Romantic Comedy Movies That Every Teenager Should Watch
24 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
17 Again- Mike O'Donnell is not grateful. He was allowed to alter his life when he attempted to save a janitor by jumping into a time vortex and doing so close to a bridge.
Clueless- Cher, the queen bee, is an expert at makeovers and matchmaking at a Beverly Hills high school. But making sense of her own romantic life? As if, ugh!
Ever After: A Cinderella Story- Beautiful young Danielle's stepmother and stepsisters treat her like a servant. Will her prince charming save her?
Kissing Booth- Teenager Elle puts her friendship with her best friend in jeopardy when her first kiss turns into a forbidden romance with the most attractive boy in school.
She’s The Man- Viola disguises as her twin brother and enters the tournament after her football team is disbanded and she is not permitted to play on the boys' team either.
Step Up- After vandalizing a performing arts school, Tyler Gage is given the chance of a lifetime to receive a scholarship and perform with upcoming dancer Nora.
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things- Due to their repeated experiences on the same day, two teenagers have developed a map of important details.
The Perfect Date- A high school student creates an app and offers his services as a fake date to raise money for college. What will happen next?
The Princess Diaries- Teenage shy Mia finds out she's the princess of a tiny European nation. She needs to groom herself and establish her royal status.
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before- The revelation of a teenage girl's hidden love letters has a disastrous effect on her romantic life.
