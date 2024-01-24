10 Romantic Photos of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
24 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's PDA moments make us believe in love
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's super cute photo from a ceremony
Apart from going on dates, Alia and Ranbir love spending time watching sports
Alia Bhatt gives a kiss on Ranbir Kapoor's cheek
A romantic photo of Alia and Ranbir from their Haldi ceremony
A dream proposal of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Maasai Mara
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love-filled moment
Ranbir Kapoor is madly and deeply in love with Alia Bhatt
Alia and Ranbir have a beautiful daughter Raha
