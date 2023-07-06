Ranveer Singh shared a very romantic photo with his ladylove Deepika Padukone, and we're in awe!
Deepika Padukone once called Ranveer Singh his trophy in her life, and this photo truly exhibits it. What do you think?
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exuded royalty as they walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show.
Deepika Padukone plants a kiss on Ranveer Singh's head, and this is the most romantic thing ever.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look like a match made in heaven.
Ranveer Singh romantically plants a kiss on wifey Deepika Padukone's forehead. How cute!
Deepika Padukone once said that Ranveer Singh was the biggest cheerleader in her life, and we couldn't agree more.
Here is another adorable moment from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's romance diary.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's romantic photos are just too cute for words!
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to make each other laugh, and we think this is what makes them more adorable!
